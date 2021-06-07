Advertisement

South Bend Record Show returns

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today was the return of the South Bend Record Show .

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, vaccinated guests had the chance to check out new vinyl releases, CDs, cassettes and more, all while being mask-free.

With over 85 tables of records and more than 35 dealers showing up from across the Midwest, the event organizer says he’s excited to get the record show back to where it used to be.

“I think now more people are vaccinated, people are starting to get more comfortable, life is getting a little closer to normal for them so that helps a lot,” Jeremy Bonfiglio, the show organizer, said. “At an event like this where they can come and hang out with their friends or family, talk to each other about music, find some records, it’s just a great day.”

In case you missed it, the south bend record show is scheduled to be back at the Ramada Hotel on State Road 933 on August 8th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart man arrested after fatal hit & run.
Suspect arrested in Elkhart fatal hit & run
The Tippecanoe Place Restaurant served as the location for various scenes for the upcoming...
South Bend film director brings Hollywood home
Troopers say 53-year-old Michael Lohman, of Glendale, Arizona, was heading west, approaching...
UPDATE: Truck driver dies after toll road crash
KXII
Multiple children injured in head-on crash involving buggy
Police in Elkhart are requesting help from the public in identifying the suspect in a fraud case.
Elkhart police looking for fraud suspect

Latest News

Shinedown is set to headline a concert at Four Winds Field this summer with The Struts and...
Shinedown to perform at Four Winds Field with The Struts, Ayron Jones
Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone shared some safety reminders on 16 Morning News Now.
Safety reminders as the weather heats up
People of various groups, backgrounds and denominations assembled in front of the Morris...
2nd annual Community Prayer Rally takes place in South Bend
Notre Dame baseball wins first regional since 2002
Notre Dame baseball wins first regional since 2002
First United Methodist Church of South Bend celebrates its first Pride Sunday service.
South Bend church celebrates first Pride Sunday service