South Bend Record Show returns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today was the return of the South Bend Record Show .

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, vaccinated guests had the chance to check out new vinyl releases, CDs, cassettes and more, all while being mask-free.

With over 85 tables of records and more than 35 dealers showing up from across the Midwest, the event organizer says he’s excited to get the record show back to where it used to be.

“I think now more people are vaccinated, people are starting to get more comfortable, life is getting a little closer to normal for them so that helps a lot,” Jeremy Bonfiglio, the show organizer, said. “At an event like this where they can come and hang out with their friends or family, talk to each other about music, find some records, it’s just a great day.”

In case you missed it, the south bend record show is scheduled to be back at the Ramada Hotel on State Road 933 on August 8th.

