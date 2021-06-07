South Bend church celebrates first Pride Sunday service

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First United Methodist Church of South Bend celebrates its first Pride Sunday service.

The outdoor service in Leeper Park started at 10 a.m. in the warm summer weather and featured guest speaker HR Jung, the Executive Director of the LGBTQ Center of South Bend.

Leaders with the church say this is their way of saying they love and welcome everyone, and they are excited to hear more from the diverse voices of their congregation.

“The two of us have received a lot of affirmation about doing this from members of our congregation who identify as LGBTQ and may have been harmed by church experiences in the past, so that’s a reminder for me that it’s still important as a pastor and people of faith to make sure that folks know they are loved, they are welcomed, they are valued just for God who created them to be,” Pastor of Families Rev. Emily Trubey-Weller said.

