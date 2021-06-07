Advertisement

Multiple children injured in head-on crash involving buggy

KXII
KXII(KXII)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) -- Several children are recovering after a crash in Elkhart County.

A van was passing a buggy on County Road 15 just north of the S.R. 119 intersection just after 12 p.m. Sunday. That’s when the van and a speeding car collided in the opposite lane.

Police say the impact forced the second car to drive off the road and flip over. It also caused the buggy to flip over off the road.

The van driver and two passengers, including a 13-year-old, were injured and taken to the hospital. The 16-year-old driver of the car was unconscious at the scene and flown to Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the buggy was injured, as was a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old that were among the six passengers in the buggy.

Police cited the 44-year-old Samantha Winslow, who was driving the van, for unsafe passing and child restraint violations.

The teenage driver of the car was cited for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

