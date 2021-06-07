Advertisement

La Russa passes McGraw on wins list as White Sox beat Tigers

The Tigers finished with five hits. They dropped three of four in the series.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) celebrates with his team after the Chicago White...
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) celebrates with his team after the Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Tony La Russa is second on the managerial career wins list with 2, 764. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Tony La Russa moved into sole possession of second on baseball’s career manager wins list, snapping a tie with John McGraw by directing the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. It was win No. 2,764 for La Russa, who was hired by Chicago in October for his first managerial job since he led St. Louis to the World Series championship in 2011. Dylan Cease struck out 10 in seven sparkling innings for the White Sox, and Tim Anderson had two RBIs. The Tigers finished with five hits. They dropped three of four in the series.

