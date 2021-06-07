First Alert Forecast: Scattered Thunderstorms This Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Remaining warm and humid under mostly cloudy skies. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon are possible. These will be scattered in nature and not everyone will see them. Those that do could experience a brief heavy downpour with periods of thunder and lightning. Keep an eye to the sky later today. High of 84.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance for a scattered shower early and then mostly cloudy skies left late in the overnight hours. Staying very mild and muggy. Low of 67.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs staying in the middle 80s and the humidity will remain. These conditions are likely to fuel scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. These again will be scattered and not everyone will see them, those that do could experience a brief downpour with thunder and lightning. High of 84.

WEDENSDAY: Scattered thunderstorm chances continue with a little more sunshine possible but still seeing the clouds moving through. Scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon are possible with brief heavy downpours likely. Highs remain in the middle 80s and the humidity will stay as well. High of 84.

LONG RANGE: This unsettled pattern sticks around through the end of the week with highs staying in the 80s and the humidity remaining a little elevated. Scattered thunderstorm chances stick with us through Friday before it looks like they settle down by the weekend. Highs look to remain in the 80s for the duration of the 10 day forecast and next week looks less unsettled with more sunshine likely. Keep checking back for the latest!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, June 6th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 88

Sunday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: Trace

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.