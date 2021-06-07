2nd annual Community Prayer Rally takes place in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People of various groups, backgrounds and denominations assembled in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center Sunday to stand together in harmony and prayer at the second annual Community Prayer Rally.

The rally was created last year in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and several other fatal incidents that sparked nationwide protests.

Let’s Turn It Around! founder Lynn Coleman says people were so receptive to last year’s rally, that they decided to do it again.

“Now we’re committed to do it every year,” Coleman said. “Same time every year, to try to bring our community together as one, under prayer.”

Coleman says although it may be uncomfortable, it’s important to speak to people we don’t know, and don’t agree with, and try to find opportunities to appreciate one another.

“I believe that when we begin to love one another as human beings,” he said. “We learn to accept each other, understand each other and then, forgive.”

Father Jenkins also spoke at the rally. He said the purpose of today’s event was to come together and discuss the challenges of the community, so we can work toward some solutions.

“It’s a joy to be together,” Rev. Jenkins said. “We hear so much about division and animosity in our country, this is an occasion of people coming together, united to help this community. Thank God for that.”

Mayor James Mueller says events like these help unify South Bend and bring peace and justice to the community. He’s asking for everyone’s help in reaching that goal.

“We can’t let someone on the sidelines,” Mayor Mueller said. “It’s going to take each and every one of us. The city, community members, faith leaders to really accomplish what we want to. And that’s to bring violence down and have peace and justice in our community.”

