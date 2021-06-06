Advertisement

Stand By Me Walk raises awareness for Alzheimer’s, dementia caregivers

By Carly Miller
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 31st annual Stand By Me fundraiser walk happened Saturday benefitting caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Hosted by REAL Services and Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, the walk at Howard Park lasted from 9 a.m. until noon, and all of the money raised from the walk helps fund free programs offered to caregivers in Michiana.

Organizers say supporting caregivers in our community is so important, and they want to raise awareness.

“Eighty percent of these folks are still living at home. They’re not in facilities. So the community needs to be aware of what Alzheimer’s or dementia is and how to interact with folks who may come across their path who have these diagnoses,” Director of Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana Angel Baginske said.

If you missed the walk but would like to still support the organization, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart man arrested after fatal hit & run.
Suspect arrested in Elkhart fatal hit & run
The Tippecanoe Place Restaurant served as the location for various scenes for the upcoming...
South Bend film director brings Hollywood home
Troopers say 53-year-old Michael Lohman, of Glendale, Arizona, was heading west, approaching...
UPDATE: Truck driver dies after toll road crash
KXII
Multiple children injured in head-on crash involving buggy
Police in Elkhart are requesting help from the public in identifying the suspect in a fraud case.
Elkhart police looking for fraud suspect

Latest News

Shinedown is set to headline a concert at Four Winds Field this summer with The Struts and...
Shinedown to perform at Four Winds Field with The Struts, Ayron Jones
Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone shared some safety reminders on 16 Morning News Now.
Safety reminders as the weather heats up
People of various groups, backgrounds and denominations assembled in front of the Morris...
2nd annual Community Prayer Rally takes place in South Bend
Notre Dame baseball wins first regional since 2002
Notre Dame baseball wins first regional since 2002
First United Methodist Church of South Bend celebrates its first Pride Sunday service.
South Bend church celebrates first Pride Sunday service