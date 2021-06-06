Stand By Me Walk raises awareness for Alzheimer’s, dementia caregivers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 31st annual Stand By Me fundraiser walk happened Saturday benefitting caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Hosted by REAL Services and Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, the walk at Howard Park lasted from 9 a.m. until noon, and all of the money raised from the walk helps fund free programs offered to caregivers in Michiana.

Organizers say supporting caregivers in our community is so important, and they want to raise awareness.

“Eighty percent of these folks are still living at home. They’re not in facilities. So the community needs to be aware of what Alzheimer’s or dementia is and how to interact with folks who may come across their path who have these diagnoses,” Director of Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana Angel Baginske said.

