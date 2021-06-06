South Bend film director brings Hollywood home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Tippecanoe Place Restaurant served as the location for various scenes for the upcoming feature film, “Concrete Rose.”

South Bend isn’t typically a place where film production takes place, but the film’s director, Jon Villanueva, is from South Bend and says this is a special place for him.

“It’s truly a blessing,” Villanueva said. “It being my father’s story, and a true story at that. For me, making this situation in a place where I ran around when being a youngster. It’s very precious to me and my heart. Along with everybody else being a part of it, I’m sure they can pretty much say the same thing. South Bend all day.”

The story is about the daughter of a wealthy man who falls in love with a poor street musician. And although the father forbids his daughter from being with him, in the end, their love prevails.

“We have action, we have drama,” Villanueva said. “We have love, we have romance. We got beauty, twists and turns. Everywhere you go there’s something new, something beautiful. You’re going to fall in love with these beautiful characters you see right here.”

The film features an all-Latino cast, which Villanueva says was intentional because Latinos are often overlooked for roles in feature films.

The cast includes Lisa “Brat” Martinez and JT Campos, who plays Boaz Jimenez on the hit series “Queen of the South.”

“Jon Jon shared his story with me,” Campos said. “I knew I had to be a part of it. I jumped on board as quickly as I could. I, as well as I’m sure we, are anxious to tell this story and share this with you.”

This is Villanueva’s first feature film, and he has been working on this project for more than two years. He says this story has something that every family can relate to and is glad he gets to film right in his hometown.

“I just want to take time to say thank you to Channel 16 for coming out,” Campos said. “And seeing what the small-town South Bend, Indiana can do. It’s your town, it’s your backyard, it’s your community. Thank you, Jon Jon, for believing in me and making me a beautiful part of this film.”

