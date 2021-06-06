Advertisement

Skubal wins consecutive starts, Tigers beat ChiSox 4-3

José Cisnero pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save, helping Detroit improve to 11-19 in road games.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws against the Chicago White Sox during the...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) - Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high 11 to win consecutive starts for the first time in his major league career, Eric Haase homered twice and the Detroit Tigers beat the White Sox 4-3. Chicago manager Tony La Russa remained tied with John McGraw on the career manager wins list at 2,763, behind only Connie Mack at 3,731. Miguel Cabrera also homered for the Tigers, who had lost 13 of their previous 14 games against the White Sox. José Cisnero pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save, helping Detroit improve to 11-19 in road games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

