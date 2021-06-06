Advertisement

Police: Girl, 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana

By KFSN Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:33 AM EDT
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) - A California mother is under arrest after her 3-year-old daughter died in a hot car. Police say the girl was left in the car for hours as temperatures soared into the triple digits.

Police say 3-year-old Jessica Campos was left inside a car Thursday for about three hours. It was at least 100 degrees at the time. The car’s doors were closed, and its windows were up, according to police.

The girl was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Eustajia Mojica, 28, faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Jessica Campos. Police have also recommended drug-related charges.(Source: Visalia Police, KFSN via CNN)

“It’s a complete tragedy. Our heart goes out to Jessica. We have to remember it’s getting to be a time of year where it’s 100 degrees every day. It gets even hotter than that, quickly, inside a locked vehicle. Our kids have to be our priority. We have to remember them and take their best interests into heart,” said Sgt. Mike Verissimo with Visalia Police.

While Jessica suffered, police say her mother, 28-year-old Eustajia Mojica, was working steps away at an illegal marijuana grow. She faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for the death of her daughter.

Detectives have spoken to Mojica but aren’t disclosing what she said. She’s being held on a $175,000 bond.

Narcotics investigators found 150 marijuana plants and 475 pounds of processed cannabis at the home outside of which Jessica died. Four other adults and four children, ages 15, 11 and two 9-month-olds, were also there.

The adults were all arrested on child endangerment charges. They have been identified as 33-year-old Araceli Mojica, 34-year-old Emmanuel Ortiz-Aguilar, 27-year-old Valentin Ortiz and 41-year-old Victor Corona.

Police say they have recommended drug-related charges for all five suspects.

Posted by Visalia Police Department on Friday, June 4, 2021

The children have been put into the custody of Child Welfare Services.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

