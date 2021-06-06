High school baseball and softball scores for Indiana and Michigan playoffs
INDIANA
Softball
4A SEMI-STATE
Noblesville 10, Penn 0
3A SEMI-STATE
Kankakee Valley 10, St. Joe 0
2A SEMI-STATE
Fairfield 7, Western Boone 3
Pioneer 7, Fairfield 0
Baseball
4A REGIONAL
Adams 9, Elkhart 5
Munster 9, Adams 2
3A REGIONAL
Hanover Central 6, St. Joe 1
Norwell 7, Wawasee 2
2A REGIONAL
Delphi 12, Rochester 5
MICHIGAN
Softball
Districts
Lakeshore 11, Berrien Springs 0
Lakeshore 9, South Haven 1
Bridgman 19, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 2
Buchanan 6, Bronson 0
Buchanan 17, Constantine 0
Edwardsburg 10, Three Rivers 5
Edwardsburg 5, Niles 0
Niles 6, Dowagiac 3
St. Joseph 7, Portage Northern 5
Baseball
District Semifinals
Lakeshore 6, Edwardsburg 5
Niles 12, Berrien Springs 2
Buchanan 3, Coloma 0
Decatur 16, Cassopolis 1
St. Joseph 11, Loy Norrix 0
Brandywine 7, Watervliet 3
District Championship
Lakeshore 5, Niles 3
Buchanan 8, Brandywine 0
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.