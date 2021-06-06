Advertisement

High school baseball and softball scores for Indiana and Michigan playoffs

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT
INDIANA

Softball

4A SEMI-STATE

Noblesville 10, Penn 0

3A SEMI-STATE

Kankakee Valley 10, St. Joe 0

2A SEMI-STATE

Fairfield 7, Western Boone 3

Pioneer 7, Fairfield 0

Baseball

4A REGIONAL

Adams 9, Elkhart 5

Munster 9, Adams 2

3A REGIONAL

Hanover Central 6, St. Joe 1

Norwell 7, Wawasee 2

2A REGIONAL

Delphi 12, Rochester 5

MICHIGAN

Softball

Districts

Lakeshore 11, Berrien Springs 0

Lakeshore 9, South Haven 1

Bridgman 19, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 2

Buchanan 6, Bronson 0

Buchanan 17, Constantine 0

Edwardsburg 10, Three Rivers 5

Edwardsburg 5, Niles 0

Niles 6, Dowagiac 3

St. Joseph 7, Portage Northern 5

Baseball

District Semifinals

Lakeshore 6, Edwardsburg 5

Niles 12, Berrien Springs 2

Buchanan 3, Coloma 0

Decatur 16, Cassopolis 1

St. Joseph 11, Loy Norrix 0

Brandywine 7, Watervliet 3

District Championship

Lakeshore 5, Niles 3

Buchanan 8, Brandywine 0

