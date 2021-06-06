Advertisement

Gausman fans 10 in 7 innings, Giants edge Cubs 4-3

He allowed two hits and a pair of unearned runs, lowering his ERA to 1.27, for his first victory in four career appearances against the Cubs.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws during the first inning of the...
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)(Scot Tucker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Unbeaten Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in seven smooth innings, Alex Dickerson homered for the second consecutive day and the San Francisco Giants kept rolling, beating the Chicago Cubs 4-3. San Francisco won its third straight over the Cubs. The Giants have won nine of 11 overall and are a majors-best 37-21. Patrick Wisdom hit his fifth home run in 12 games for Chicago. The Cubs have dropped three straight. Gausman is improved to 7-0. He allowed two hits and a pair of unearned runs, lowering his ERA to 1.27, for his first victory in four career appearances against the Cubs.

