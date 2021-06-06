Gausman fans 10 in 7 innings, Giants edge Cubs 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Unbeaten Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in seven smooth innings, Alex Dickerson homered for the second consecutive day and the San Francisco Giants kept rolling, beating the Chicago Cubs 4-3. San Francisco won its third straight over the Cubs. The Giants have won nine of 11 overall and are a majors-best 37-21. Patrick Wisdom hit his fifth home run in 12 games for Chicago. The Cubs have dropped three straight. Gausman is improved to 7-0. He allowed two hits and a pair of unearned runs, lowering his ERA to 1.27, for his first victory in four career appearances against the Cubs.

