Young entrepreneurs featured at South Bend Farmers Market

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Farmers Market is known for hosting small businesses, and it doesn’t get much smaller than when they hosted these young vendors.

This is their first young entrepreneur event where some of the area’s youngest business leaders got together to share their products.

From refreshments and crafts to jewelry and skincare, these kids are proving to be serious competition for some of their more experienced counterparts.

Some of these entrepreneurs are working the booth for the first time, but other like the owner of DJ’s Sweet Treats, are seasoned farmer’s market vendors.

“I think that people get really excited when I tell them that it’s my business because my mom is always around, so people will come up and be like, ‘oh, are you helping?’ and I’ll say this is my business and they’ll be like, ‘oh, really?’ and they get really excited,” said DJ’s Sweet Treats Owner Deyanith “DJ” Sumayah.

They plan on hosting another event next month.

Follow this link to get your business registered or call Diania Franks at 574-282-1259

