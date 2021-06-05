Veterans collect care package donations for troops overseas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Indiana Patriot Guard accepted donations to send overseas to men and women in the United States Armed forces.

They waited outside the Walmart on Ireland road for people to drop off gifts, snacks, and other things to keep the troops entertained.

These make care packages that will get mailed to those serving.

Each box is roughly fifty dollars to ship so they also accepted cash donations to pay for those costs.

These volunteers say they know from experience what it’s like to receive one of these care packages when they’re on a tour of duty.

“I was overseas in Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia, and it’s really nice to get things from home. We got care packages. I got letters from people around this area. I was born and raised around here,” said Assistant Senior Ride Captain Chuck Damp.

You can learn more about their mission at INpatriotguard.org

