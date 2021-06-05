Advertisement

Veterans collect care package donations for troops overseas

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Indiana Patriot Guard accepted donations to send overseas to men and women in the United States Armed forces.

They waited outside the Walmart on Ireland road for people to drop off gifts, snacks, and other things to keep the troops entertained.

These make care packages that will get mailed to those serving.

Each box is roughly fifty dollars to ship so they also accepted cash donations to pay for those costs.

These volunteers say they know from experience what it’s like to receive one of these care packages when they’re on a tour of duty.

“I was overseas in Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia, and it’s really nice to get things from home. We got care packages. I got letters from people around this area. I was born and raised around here,” said Assistant Senior Ride Captain Chuck Damp.

You can learn more about their mission at INpatriotguard.org

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart man arrested after fatal hit & run.
Suspect arrested in Elkhart fatal hit & run
The Tippecanoe Place Restaurant served as the location for various scenes for the upcoming...
South Bend film director brings Hollywood home
Troopers say 53-year-old Michael Lohman, of Glendale, Arizona, was heading west, approaching...
UPDATE: Truck driver dies after toll road crash
KXII
Multiple children injured in head-on crash involving buggy
Police in Elkhart are requesting help from the public in identifying the suspect in a fraud case.
Elkhart police looking for fraud suspect

Latest News

15-year-old Daniel is well-grounded thanks to his great attitude and his deep faith.
Wednesday’s Child: Daniel relies on faith
Green Stem customers will see on the bottom of their receipts some discounts to some...
Downtown Niles restaurants attracting business with Niles Munchie Trail
Jalen has an incredible memory and that’s just part of what makes him a good student. He’s...
Wednesday’s Child: Kid on the move
The River Ramble Nature Playscape lets kids play with several different natural features,...
River Ramble Nature Playscape opens in St. Patrick’s County Park