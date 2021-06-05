UPDATE: Truck driver dies after toll road crash

Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: The critically injured driver, 53-year-old Michael Lohman, died late last night from injuries sustained in the crash.

Further investigation revealed that the primary cause of the crash is attributed to distracted driving (cellphone usage).

ORIGINAL STORY:

A truck driver is sent to the hospital after a crash involving three trucks on the Indiana Toll Road.

It happened near mile marker 118, just west of Howe.

When troopers arrived, they found the cars with heavy damage and debris all over the westbound lanes.

Troopers say 53-year-old Michael Lohman, of Glendale, Arizona, was heading west, approaching vehicles stopped on the toll road due to construction when he failed to stop and crashed into a Penske truck.

Another semi was also hit during the collision, but the driver wasn’t injured.

Troopers say Lohman wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Lohman was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne for injuries to his legs and head.

The crash remains under investigation.

