Pet Vet: Storm Anxiety

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT
(WNDU) - Thunderstorms often cause some pets to experience a common behavioral problem: stress and anxiety, and that often leaves their frustrated owners feeling helpless.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser spoke with Carly Miller help us understand this condition and to give advice to help anxious pets.

If you want to contact Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

