ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart are requesting help from the public in identifying the suspect in a fraud case.

Surveillance photos can be seen showing the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect please contact Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or the tip line at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

