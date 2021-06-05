2nd Chance: Diesel

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Diesel!

Diesel is a spunky 2-year-old terrier mix.

He plays well with other dogs and loves playing with toys.

He is neutered, current on vaccinations, heartworm negative, and microchipped.

If you want to adopt Diesel or any other pet, you can contact South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.