First Alert Weather: Afternoon showers and low 80s this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The pattern will start to shift from the hot and dry to the hot and humid this week. Rain chances will be limited to afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but will keep temperatures from warming to around 90°. As dew points climb, the possibility of scattered, heavy downpours will continue to be elevated. No day will be a complete washout, but an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm will come with a quick 0.50 to 1.00 of rainfall.

Monday: Mostly clear with afternoon showers possible. High: 88

Monday Night: Mostly clear and a lingering shower. Low 68

