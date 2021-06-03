SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra performs at Four Winds Field as part of the “Indiana Trust Pops Series.”

The symphony performed right on the diamond, as guests sat in the stands and enjoyed the music.

Tonight’s concert was “Broadway Blockbusters,” where guests got to hear favorite songs from some of Broadway’s most popular shows.

The concert also featured three Broadway stars Debbie Gravitte, Gary Mauer, and Alli Mauzey.

“It’s just great to be out on the field, performing live in the open air. You know it’s COVID safe but it’s also a brilliant sound system and it’s really an exciting venue,” says Justus Zimmerman, Executive Director of South Bend Symphony.

Up next at Four Winds Field is “The Music of Queen.”

That concert will take place Saturday, June 19.

