South Bend Bike Garage gives back to community

Volunteers at South Bend Bike Garage are giving back to the community in a big way.

If you need a bike repair, they will teach you how to fix the problem - free of charge.

“And kind of educate people about the sport of cycling and how to work on bikes yourself...And just to give back to the community,” says Jacob Beshara of the South Bend Bike Garage. “We teach people all kinds of things, especially how to work on your own bike, change flats, adjust your shifters and adjust your breaks.”

You can also purchase a bike at a reasonable price.

If you are short on cash, all you have to do is volunteer six hours, and they will give you a bike for free.

“There’s nothing like driving down the street and seeing someone on a bike that they got here...It’s a great feeling; it warms the soul,” Beshara said.

Volunteers rely on donations.

“We’ve had people that come by with bikes that have been in their garage for 40 years and they don’t use them: and somebody else comes and needs a bike,” said volunteer Karen Haun.

If you have a bike just sitting around or collecting dust, consider donating it.

“Pastor Snyder is going to bring by a homeless man who just got a job and needs a bike,” says Haun.

They are accepting donations right now.

If you would like to donate or get involved, just head to the garage’s website.

People take advantage of these services every Wednesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

