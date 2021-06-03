Advertisement

One seriously injured in shooting on North O’Brien

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities respond to a shooting Wednesday night.

According to dispatch all of this unfolded shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Elwood and North O’Brien streets.

A male victim with multiple gunshot wounds was found in his car, according to authorities. He is said to be in serious condition.

The crime scene spans multiple areas, all of which are blocked off with tape.

Authorities are currently processing the scene.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

