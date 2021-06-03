Irish players grateful to have manager Link Jarrett leading the program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball program is in a place it hasn’t been in 17 years - at home hosting a regional this weekend.

This switch from an after thought of a program to a NCAA tournament team came as soon as Link Jarrett was hired.

“Coach Jarrett has allowed us to play freely and allowed us to play like we want to play,” Irish second baseman Jared Miller said. “It’s been a nice turn around and we are excited for what’s ahead.”

Since Jarrett was hired in 2019, he helped changed the culture. He wanted the Irish defense to be better. Now, the Irish boast the best fielding percentage in the country at .985 overall.

Jarrett wanted to win the ACC. The Irish did that this year.

Notre Dame has won 41 games and lost just 13 since Jarrett took the job.

His players are all bought in, and they give him all of the credit for the Notre Dame baseball program’s ascension.

“For me the biggest thing was he just continued to believe in me,” Irish pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp said. “I didn’t really have the strongest start to the season. It couldn’t have honestly been any worse. But he just continued to throw me out there, and as I continued to get out there more and more, it just got better and better. He didn’t throw me away. He just kept throwing me out there, giving me more opportunities and I just really appreciate that he kept continuing to believe in me.”

Notre Dame baseball has a big week ahead with Jarrett on the perch. The Irish play Central Michigan in the South Bend Regional on Friday at 1 PM.

The game has already sold out and will be at 100 percent capacity. The game will be on ESPN 3.

