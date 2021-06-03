Advertisement

Irish baseball trainer Scott Stansbury to leave Notre Dame after baseball season for Salisbury job

Stansbury has been a trainer for the Notre Dame baseball and football teams since he came to South Bend in 2007.
Scott Stansbury stands with Irish manager Link Jarrett during the alma mater following a Notre Dame baseball win.
Scott Stansbury stands with Irish manager Link Jarrett during the alma mater following a Notre Dame baseball win.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ahead of Notre Dame baseball’s regional this weekend, there is some news for the Irish.

The program’s athletic trainer Scott Stansbury will leave Notre Dame at the conclusion of the Irish baseball season to become the head athletic trainer at his alma mater Salisbury University in Maryland.

Stansbury has been a trainer for the Notre Dame baseball and football teams since he came to South Bend in 2007.

Stansbury says every minute of his time under the shadow of the Golden Dome has been special.

