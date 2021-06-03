First Alert Forecast: Warming Trend with More Humidity Through the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early with skies clearing into the afternoon. Patchy AM fog gives way to some sun. Highs warmer again, nearing 80 with a light breeze. Later this afternoon a stray thunderstorm is possible but most of the area looks to remain dry. High of 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and calmer winds will allow for the overnight temperatures to drop to near 60 by the morning. No chance of rain. Low of 60.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds as the heat and humidity begin to rise. Highs in the middle 80s. High of 86.

SATURDAY: Nearing 90 by the afternoon with lots of sunshine but a rise in the humidity. High of 89.

LONG RANGE: The hot and humid pattern sticks with us into next week. The warmth and the humidity will help to fire some thunderstorms over Michiana next week. Until then the sprinklers may need to work a bit of overtime to keep those lawns and plants alive and well!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, June 2nd , 2021

Wednesday’s High: 75

Wednesday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: 0.00″

