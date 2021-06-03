Advertisement

FDA: Don’t eat cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood

Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.
Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX19) - Have a seafood allergy? Then you might want to think twice about eating a cicada.

The ubiquitous critters are all the rage right now, and apparently some people even fancy them as a snack. But the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued a warning not to eat them if you’re allergic to seafood.

“We have to say it,” the FDA said in a tweet. “Don’t eat #cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”

The Brood X bugs emerged in May in the Midwest and East Coast.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, cicadas generally aren’t harmful to humans or pets.

But the FDA said in a tweet last month the “crunchy/crispy exoskeleton” of cicadas can irritate the stomach lining if eaten in large volumes and can be a potential choking hazard, especially for small dogs.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a fire on State Road 19 in Elkhart on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews battle fire at former Elkhart restaurant
Fort Wayne Police want to find 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron in connection to an...
Suspect arrested in killing of woman, 3 children in Fort Wayne
8-year-old Nyshaun Finch suffered critical injuries in a May 23rd fire in Elkhart.
Child victim in Elkhart house fire to be taken off life support
The former National Standard facility in Niles
Massive fire at vacant building in Niles
34-year-old Cartell Winston of South Bend was arrested on drug related offenses
Man arrested after police find large amounts of drugs

Latest News

Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three...
Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware
The availability of guns is part of the issue
Gun violence is on the rise: Experts explain why
In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, a green iguana expands a pouch of skin underneath the lower...
Man charged with killing iguana tries to use ‘stand your ground’ defense
Man blames GPS for driving on golf course
Man blames GPS for driving on golf course
golf course
Man blames GPS for driving on golf course