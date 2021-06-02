Advertisement

Wisdom, Contreras HR as surging Cubs top Padres; Tatis hurt

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) and Kyle Hendricks celebrate at home after they scored on...
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) and Kyle Hendricks celebrate at home after they scored on Contreras' home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ryan Weathers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Patrick Wisdom hit his third homer in two games, Willson Contreras also went deep and the surging Chicago Cubs beat San Diego 4-3 after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left with an injury.

Tatis exited because of right oblique tightness.

He hit a fly to left field in the sixth inning and was replaced at shortstop in the bottom half by Ha-Seong Kim.

The NL Central-leading Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games and kept up their strong play coming off a 19-8 May.

Wisdom, who homered twice in Monday’s win, and Contreras each hit a long two-run drive against Ryan Weathers.

Victor Caratini and Tommy Pham homered against winner Kyle Hendricks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/1/2021 11:26:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
34-year-old Cartell Winston of South Bend was arrested on drug related offenses
Man arrested after police find large amounts of drugs
St. Clair's will smoke its own meats including ribs, pulled pork, and brisket.
St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe and Delicatessen opens in South Bend
St. Joseph County squad car damaged in chase; police looking for suspects
St. Joseph County squad car damaged in chase; police looking for suspects
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens looks on during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA...
Stevens replacing Ainge as team president in Celtics shakeup
FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2009, file photo, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski congratulates Jon Scheyer...
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop (7) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home...
Haase, Schoop each homer twice as Tigers beat Brewers 10-7
Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario slides safely into home plate as Chicago White Sox catcher Zack...
Abreu grounds out with bases loaded, Indians hold off Chisox