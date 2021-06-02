Wings to pick 6th, Hawks 11th in NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres won the NHL draft lottery and the expansion Seattle Kraken jumped up the order to take the No. 2 pick Wednesday night. The Sabres have the No. 1 pick for the fourth time in franchise history and second in three years. It marks a turnaround for a team that finished last in the overall standings for the fourth time since 2013-14, and lost the draft lottery in both 2014 and ’15. The Kraken were seeded third with New Jersey, and jumped ahead of the Anaheim Ducks, who will be selecting third overall. The two-day draft will be held virtually for a second consecutive year, with the first round being held on July 23.

The Red Wings stood pat with the No. 6 overall pick. The Blackhawks will be drafting with the No. 11 pick.

