Wednesday’s Child: Daniel relies on faith

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When a foster kid is bounced around from home to home, it is hard to stay connected. But 15-year-old Daniel is well-grounded thanks to his great attitude and his deep faith.

This budding artist is always ready to doodle. A blank sheet of paper is a welcome sight for Daniel. This kid travels with his favorite pencil, ready to sketch, dream and design.

Daniel is not only great at art, he’s great with animals. He wants to be a veterinarian someday and loves living and working on a farm.

“You’ve got all these animals. Birds. You’ve got fields. Cows. Horses. You got your dogs. You got your family,” said Daniel. “You’re not surrounded by everything. You just got an open area.”

Daniel has been in foster care for eight years. He tries to stay positive despite being bounced around.

“You get to meet new people when you move. It’s hard moving though. Because sometimes you have to move schools. Sometimes you get to stay through the school year,” said Daniel.

Each new foster family - a new life lesson.

“You’re moving in with a new family and that,” explained Daniel. “And like you’ve got to relearn these people. You’ve got to figure out their way of life as well and then add it to yours.”

He says his faith protects him. He wears a crucifix as a special reminder.

“My mom gave it to me about two years ago,” said Daniel. “We don’t see one another anymore. So as a birthday gift and a goodbye present, she gave me this. I try to wear it as often as possible.”

Daniel needs a new home. He dreams of what that looks like.

“I’m just kind of hoping that it’s a young couple at the very least. And kids around my age. And animals. Hopefully just like a farm,” said Daniel.

Daniel is already looking into vet tech programs in Indiana. He says he loves working with all animals, except venomous snakes.

