Touring Shuler Dairy Farms for National Dairy Month

BARODA, Mich. (WNDU) - June is National Dairy Month.

Not only does it serve as a reminder to consume more dairy, but it is a time to celebrate and support local dairy farms.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Shuler Dairy Farms in Baroda.

The fifth-generation farm milks 65 dairy cows with 2 robotic milkers.

There are only four dairy farms left in Berrien County, compared to 30 years ago when there were 35.

The Shuler family says it is very important to support your local dairy farm.

“A dairy farmer has an outreach in the community that affects everybody,” said Bill Shuler. “Not only do the people know where their food’s coming from, but it’s wholesome and you can go there and see how it’s produced.”

Shuler Dairy Farms offers tours Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The cost is $5, with kids three and under free.

Shuler Dairy Farms is located at 10823 Date Road in Baroda, Michigan.

For more information, visit shulerdairyfarms.com

