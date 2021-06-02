Advertisement

Suspect arrested in killing of woman, 3 children in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Police want to find 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron in connection to an...
Fort Wayne Police want to find 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron in connection to an incident Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of Gay Street. (via Fort Wayne's NBC)(Fort Wayne's NBC | Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Ind. (NBC) - A suspect has been arrested in the slayings of four people in Fort Wayne, Indiana Wednesday.

Police say the victims were three children and a woman.

The four were found dead in a home in this neighborhood after police were called to the residence for an unknown problem.

Police described the children as “very young.”

They have not said how the children or the woman died.

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the slayings.

Cohen Bennett Barron, 21, was arrested this afternoon and taken to the Allen County Jail.

Police have not yet given any details on how the victims were killed or how they captured the suspect.

Original story

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Three children and a woman have been found slain in a Fort Wayne home, and police are asking for the public’s help finding a man they call the suspect in the killings.

Fort Wayne police said 21-year-old Cohen Bennet Hancz-Barron was last seen driving a stolen pickup truck and is “considered armed and dangerous.”

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb calls the scene in the home “gruesome.”

Webb says the children were very young and the slayings likely occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

He says Hancz-Barron knew the woman and the three children, but police do not know what his relationship was to the four victims.

