Stevens replacing Ainge as team president in Celtics shakeup

Ainge is the only Celtic to win a championship as a player and a general manager.
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens looks on during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA...
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens looks on during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)(Corey Sipkin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Celtics are beginning their offseason with a shakeup of the front office and coaching staff. Team President Danny Ainge has retired and coach Brad Stevens has moved into the front office. The moves came the morning after Boston’s season ended with a loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Ainge is the only Celtic to win a championship as a player and a general manager.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

