South Bend Brew Werks reopens at new location

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All across Michiana, people like you are bouncing back from pandemic pains.

And we’re sharing some of these stories in a new series called “Michiana Rising.”

We know it’s been a difficult year for many businesses in our area.

After dealing with not just the pandemic, but also flooding, South Bend Brew Werks is officially reopening at their new location on South Main Street.

The new place gives the brewery 75-percent more seating capacity, a kitchen three times bigger than the old one and more parking for customers.

They’re also continuing their “Beer-4-Good” donation program benefiting community groups!

In addition to their brews, their menu features flatbreads, grilled cheeses, pastas, and tacos.

