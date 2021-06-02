Red Table Plaza lunchtime concert series returns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Red Table Plaza lunchtime concert series is back for the summer.

Music filled the air of downtown Wednesday afternoon.

This week kicks off a summer of free, live outdoor music in downtown South Bend.

The series is held Monday through Thursday from 11:45 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.

Local musicians will perform a variety of genres throughout the summer.

For a full schedule of performers, you can head to the DTSB website, downtownsouthbend.com.

