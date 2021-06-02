Advertisement

Notre Dame softball’s Abby Sweet named NFCA second team All-American

Sweet is the 20th Irish player in program history to earn All-American honors, and adds Notre Dame’s 29th All-American selection.
Senior OF Abby Sweet led the way, being named first-team All-ACC for the first time in her...
Senior OF Abby Sweet led the way, being named first-team All-ACC for the first time in her career.(WNDU)
By Notre Dame Athletics
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Notre Dame Athletics) - Notre Dame senior outfielder Abby Sweet was selected to the NFCA All-America Second Team, earning the first All-American honor of her career.

Also a two-team captain, Sweet was a first-team All-ACC and first-team NFCA All-Region (Mid-Atlantic) selection this season. She was a Top 25 Finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year, as well as a three-time ACC Player of the Week in 2021 alone.

Sweet was one of the nation’s best at the plate in 2021, leading the ACC with a .455 batting average for the season, which currently ranks 13th in the nation. She also leads the conference in doubles (18), ranking ninth nationally, and doubles-per-game (0.38). Her .547 on-base percentage ranks second in the conference and 19th in the country, while her 0.91 runs-per-game are second in the ACC.

The senior made the most of her time in the batter’s box, as she was the second-toughest player to strike out in the ACC at a clip of 15.9 at-bats for every strikeout. In addition, Sweet ranks 11th in the nation with 0.40 hit-by-pitch per game, the second-highest rate in the conference. She holds the single game 2021 record among all NCAA Division I players with four HBP in one game (March 27 vs. NC State), which matches the all-time NCAA single-game record.

