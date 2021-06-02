Advertisement

Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years

But Baffert won’t be able to enter any horses in the Kentucky Derby or other races at the storied Louisville track through the spring of 2023.
Horse trainer Bob Baffert
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for two years by Churchill Downs after an additional drug test of Medina Spirit confirmed the presence of the steroid betamethasone in the Kentucky Derby winner’s system. Disqualification of Medina Spirit could be next. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is still completing its investigation before making that ruling. But Baffert won’t be able to enter any horses in the Kentucky Derby or other races at the storied Louisville track through the spring of 2023. Churchill Downs says it reserves the right to extend Baffert’s suspension if he has any other violations in other states. Baffert has had five in the past 13 months.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

