Massive fire at vacant building in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire in Niles in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It happened at the former National Standard facility in the 900 block of Howard.

The fire chief recognized the danger of the situation and declined to send crews in to fight the fire.

Instead, three aerial trucks were deployed to fight it from above.

Fire officials say the area -- which is roughly 20 acres -- will be smoldering for a few days.

They add that there is no concern to residents because the area was cleaned up from asbestos and chemicals about ten years ago.

“Everything is contained within the structure,” Niles Fire Captain Don Wise explained. “We did have concerns this morning with flying embers heading to the west with the neighborhood there. So we had a designated fire crew just watching that to handle any calls that would arise. But that was just a short duration. Thank God it was just a very low-wind day and we didn’t have the extreme temperatures we are expecting in a few days.”

Officials say this is being investigated as a suspicious fire.

The facility has seen ten fires over the last decade and two separate fires just last week.

