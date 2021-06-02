Advertisement

Man killed in collision with semi

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died after a collision with a semi-truck.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 69 and South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report, a semi was traveling south on Highway 69 when a Nissan SUV, driven by Nicholas B. Warner, attempted to cross the highway at South Vaughn Street.

ASP noted Warner, 23, of Batesville failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. The semi hit Warner’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn.

The report noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Editor’s Note: Arkansas State Police originally identified Warner as the driver of the semi-truck. They have since corrected their crash report to reflect that Warner was driving the Nissan SUV.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
34-year-old Cartell Winston of South Bend was arrested on drug related offenses
Man arrested after police find large amounts of drugs
St. Clair's will smoke its own meats including ribs, pulled pork, and brisket.
St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe and Delicatessen opens in South Bend
St. Joseph County squad car damaged in chase; police looking for suspects
St. Joseph County squad car damaged in chase; police looking for suspects
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire in Niles in the early hours of Wednesday...
Massive fire at vacant building in Niles
Not only does it serve as a reminder to consume more dairy, but it is a time to celebrate and...
Touring Shuler Dairy Farms for National Dairy Month
(Source: Pixabay)
Michigan finalizes bias training rule for all health workers
The former National Standard facility in Niles
Massive fire at vacant building in Niles