Live performances return to Wagon Wheel Theatre

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been two years since professional actors took the stage at the Wagon Wheel Theatre in Warsaw.

But Wednesday night, they’re back.

The theatre kicks off its 2021 summer season tonight with a classic, “The Wizard of Oz.”

They’re welcoming back the public to their first professional performance in two years.

You can be a part of it by getting tickets at wagonwheelcenter.org.

