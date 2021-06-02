Highlights and scores from Indiana softball regionals

(WNDU) -

CLASS 4A

Penn 5, Northridge 3

The Kingsmen win their seventh-straight regional. Penn will play at semi-state on Saturday against Noblesville, who beat Harrison, 9-1.

CLASS 3A

St. Joseph 4, Northwestern 1

The Indians win their ninth regional. St. Joe will play Kankakee Valley on Saturday at Twin Lakes High School. Kankakee Valley beat Hanover Central, 10-0.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 6, Wawasee 1

Wawasee falls short but still were able to win the program’s first sectional championship since 2017.

CLASS 2A

Fairfield 10, South Adams 0

The Falcons will play Western Boone who took down Whitko, 10-0. That game will be played at Frontier High School at 1 on Saturday.

