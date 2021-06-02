Advertisement

Haase, Schoop each homer twice as Tigers beat Brewers 10-7

Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop (7) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home...
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop (7) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Eric Haase and Jonathan Schoop each hit two home runs, Miguel Cabrera had three RBI and the previously light-hitting Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7, ending Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak.

Milwaukee’s Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor also hit two homers apiece in a game that saw nine home runs.

