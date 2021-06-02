Haase, Schoop each homer twice as Tigers beat Brewers 10-7

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Eric Haase and Jonathan Schoop each hit two home runs, Miguel Cabrera had three RBI and the previously light-hitting Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7, ending Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak.

Milwaukee’s Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor also hit two homers apiece in a game that saw nine home runs.

