Groundbreaking held for Brennan’s View condo complex

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday, a groundbreaking was held for the launch of 35 new condominium homes at Brennan’s View, a luxury condominium project on Corby Boulevard just a few blocks off the campus of Notre Dame.

The three-story building is named for Patrick Brennan, a Notre Dame Law School alumnus who has worked in the Notre Dame Office of Gift Planning for the past 22 years.

During his second year in law school, Brennan was diagnosed with brain cancer and underwent surgery and treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in his native Maryland before returning to campus for a year in recovery.

“It is entirely unexpected, it is entirely unearned, it is entirely by the kindness of a wonderful family, and it is a gesture for which I will always be, in a heartfelt way, very grateful,” Brennan says.

Brennan graduated in 1998 has been a loyal son of Notre Dame ever since.

