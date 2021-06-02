First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Likely Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers during the morning. Scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible through the afternoon. Most of the rain from this system will miss Michiana to the Southeast. Highs staying comfortable in the middle 70s with a touch more humidity. High of 74.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers may continue into the early evening before things begin to clear out by morning. Temperatures remain mild. Low of 59.

THURSDAY: The warming trend will begin with more sunshine. Highs reaching near 80 by the afternoon with more humidity in place. There is also the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Most of Michiana will likely remain dry. High of 80.

FRIDAY: The middle 80s with more humidity and a mixture of sun and clouds to end the week. High of 84.

LONG RANGE: The hot and humid pattern continues into the weekend where temperatures will approach 90 by Sunday afternoon. Lots of sunshine over the weekend will stick around into next week with chances for afternoon thunderstorms come Monday. The heat and humidity continue which could fuel a few of those storms.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, June 1st , 2021

Tuesday’s High: 77

Tuesday’s Low: 49

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.