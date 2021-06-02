FBI warning about unemployment text scam

(WNDU) - The FBI is warning the public of an unemployment text scam targeting personal information.

If you receive a text claiming to be from the “Department of Workforce Development” regarding unemployment benefits, do not click on the link.

Clicking the link may allow scammers access to your personal data.

More than $120,000 in legitimate unemployment benefits have been hijacked from Hoosiers through text and email scams.

Resources on how to protect your information can be found at identitytheft.com.

