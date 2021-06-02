Crews battle fire at former Elkhart restaurant

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire crews were called to the 2400 block of Cassopolis Street in Elkhart on Wednesday afternoon.

The building, which is just south of Emerson Drive, was formally Gubi’s Restaurant & Lounge before becoming Chicago Bar & Grill.

Two people were hurt, including one firefighter.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

