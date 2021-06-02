Advertisement

Consumer Alert: Meat prices going up in Michiana

JBS hack could push them even higher
By Jack Springgate
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Wholesale meat prices are going up, forcing some businesses and restaurants to increase their prices here in Michiana.

Tuesday’s hack of the second biggest meat producer in the country, JBS, has some worrying prices are about to go up even higher.

16 News Now tells us how Jaworski’s Market in St. Joseph County is dealing with the skyrocketing cost of meats.

Whether it’s beef, pork, or poultry, Jaworski’s isn’t only paying more for their wholesale meat but they’re also dealing with a short supply.

On top of that, they say they’re having trouble filling out open roles on their staff.

Bobby Lang says he isn’t getting much luck with outside applicants for open meat cutting positions, so he’s looking to grow from within.

“I’m trying to reach out to kids who want to learn how to cut. I got a kid who started here years ago and he’s like, ‘hey I want to learn how to cut,’ and then I got another kid who wants to learn how to cut. So I’m like, ‘alright, I’ll teach you. That ain’t no problem,’” said Jaworski’s Market meat manager Bobby Lang.

Lang says it’s the problems outside his control that frustrate him the most, namely rising meat prices.

He said he bought pork butt around easter for $1.19/lb. Now he’s buying it for $2.09/lb., a 75% increase.

It’s not just pork. He says the meat used to make their jerky went from $3.69/lb. to nearly $5/lb., a 35% increase.

He says the worst is with chicken wings with wholesale costs going up more than double what he used to pay.

He used to pay $1.69/lb. Now he pays $3.52/lb.

He says he’s had to raise his prices to keep up.

“I hate letting my customers down. I don’t like charging a bunch of money. I don’t want to raise the price but I have too, and that’s a bad thing,” Lang said.

He says he doesn’t expect inflating costs to ruin his customer’s appetites for meat especially at the start of grilling season.

When asked if he thinks people will lay off meat if it becomes too expensive, he said, “No. You gotta eat. I mean we’re steady. It’s not like I’m not making money. You got your down days and you got your up days.”

Time will tell if the JBS hack on Tuesday pushes beef prices even higher.

JBS officials say most of their meat processing plants will be back online Wednesday.

One report says JBS accounts for nearly a quarter of the country’s beef processing capacity.

