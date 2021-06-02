Child victim in Elkhart house fire to be taken off life support

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been a painful week of goodbyes for the family of 8-year-old Nyshaun Finch, who suffered critical injuries in a May 23rd house fire in Elkhart.

“He will be missed. I’m going to miss my baby,” said Samantha Finch, Nyshaun’s grandmother.

After being flown to an Illinois children’s hospital, Nyshaun remained on life support until recent tests indicated he had no brain activity.

“I mean, the nurses they were they were turning him. They were cleaning out his, his valves. They were checking in making sure that his temperature, his body temperature, was at a certain level,” Samantha expressed. “It was - it was beautiful. But it was painful.”

His grandmother witnessed healthcare personnel preparing Nyshaun for organ donation surgery. His final surgery was scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

“For him to be able to help another child or help another person is beautiful. So his life don’t be in vain. That’s why I say that he needs to be a donor because I don’t want anybody else to have to go through the pain that we’re going through right now,” said Roscoe Finch, Nyshaun’s father.

The family’s pain is buoyed by memories of a vibrant little boy.

“He was the best little boy anybody can ask for,” Roscoe said.

The Elkhart Fire Marshal said the department is working with police to determine the cause of fire.

