Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County received multi-million dollar grant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County received a $7.7 million grant from the Indiana Department of Education.

“The Student Learning Recovery Grant was a part of House Bill 1008 in response to the pandemic...It’s a big chunk of change. We are really excited. We know it’s a lofty endeavor, but again it is one worth fighting for. We are going to need the community’s support to be able to execute this.” said CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County Jacqueline Kronk.

The money will be used to support the Club’s new program called STRIVE, that will help accelerate students’ learning.

The club will provide evidence-based and data-driven afterschool programming with four main focuses: literacy, math fluency, social and emotional learning, and college and workforce readiness.

“It’s a really unique setup in that the level of collaboration in this grant, and what is necessary to make this possible, is unlike something I have seen in my lifetime...We brought in some great community partners. Robinson, MindfulU, Rise Entrepreneurship and Oaklawn’s partnership for children,” Kronk said.

The Club will also partner with School City of Mishawaka, the South Bend Community School Corporation and Career and Success Academy.

“And this is just an opportunity to build on that foundation and enhance what we normally do on a regular basis and provide our kids the platform to thrive,” Kronk said.

The Club will shift from 11 sites to 23 locations and will now serve over 1,700 students.

“I’m grateful that the state viewed us as worthy of that investment and that it’s an awesome thing for St. Joseph County,” Kronk said.

The club will hire more than 60 youth development professionals and the program will launch in August.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.