Advertisement

Berrien County deputy and K-9 receive national award

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien County sheriff’s deputy and his K-9 are being recognized for their exceptional work.

Deputy Brandon Crosby and K-9 Blek received an award from the North American Police Work Dog Association at its national workshop in Oklahoma.

The award was presented for their actions during an incident on March 25, 2020.

A 29-year-old suspect who was wanted out of portage was believed to be armed and dangerous while traveling with his one-year-old daughter.

After a pursuit, Deputy Crosby and Blek found and arrested the suspect when he attempted to hide.

The two also found the child unharmed.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says they are extremely proud of the work that was done by deputy Crosby and K-9 Blek.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a fire on State Road 19 in Elkhart on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews battle fire at former Elkhart restaurant
Fort Wayne Police want to find 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron in connection to an...
Suspect arrested in killing of woman, 3 children in Fort Wayne
8-year-old Nyshaun Finch suffered critical injuries in a May 23rd fire in Elkhart.
Child victim in Elkhart house fire to be taken off life support
The former National Standard facility in Niles
Massive fire at vacant building in Niles
34-year-old Cartell Winston of South Bend was arrested on drug related offenses
Man arrested after police find large amounts of drugs

Latest News

South Bend Symphony Orchestra performs at Four Winds Field
South Bend Symphony Orchestra performs at Four Winds Field
South Bend Bike Garage gives back to community
South Bend Bike Garage gives back to community
The shooting happened at the intersection of Elwood and North O’Brien streets.
One seriously injured in shooting on North O’Brien
8-year-old Nyshaun Finch suffered critical injuries in a May 23rd fire in Elkhart.
Child victim in Elkhart house fire to be taken off life support
This week kicks off a summer of free, live outdoor music in downtown South Bend.
Red Table Plaza lunchtime concert series returns