Berrien County deputy and K-9 receive national award

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien County sheriff’s deputy and his K-9 are being recognized for their exceptional work.

Deputy Brandon Crosby and K-9 Blek received an award from the North American Police Work Dog Association at its national workshop in Oklahoma.

The award was presented for their actions during an incident on March 25, 2020.

A 29-year-old suspect who was wanted out of portage was believed to be armed and dangerous while traveling with his one-year-old daughter.

After a pursuit, Deputy Crosby and Blek found and arrested the suspect when he attempted to hide.

The two also found the child unharmed.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says they are extremely proud of the work that was done by deputy Crosby and K-9 Blek.

