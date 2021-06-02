Benton Harbor VA clinic moving

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor VA Outpatient Clinic is closing in on a project that’s been years in the making.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium, a Benton Township building that once housed an Office Max in the early 2000′s is set to become the new home of the VA clinic.

However, the timeline for the move is unknown as the building is in the process of being renovated.

